Some members of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State have called on the National Executive Committee of the APC to disqualify the Minister of State for Petroleum Resource, Timipre Sylva, from participating in the partys April 14 2023 primary election for the state governorship election. The card-carrying members of the APC said in a Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Bayelsa gov: APC members write NEC, demand Sylvas disqualification from race