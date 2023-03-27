NCC not regulating social media Spokesperson

By
Headliners
-
4



The Nigerian Communications Commission has said it is not involved in the regulation of social media. This is as the NCC said it would continue to consult stakeholders on issues affecting telecommunication service deployments and developments, in line with its culture of inclusiveness, collaboration and partnership, as predicated on its strategic focus. The Executive Vice Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR