The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday, raised concern over the weaponisation of religion by Nigerians before, during and after the 2023 elections in Nigeria, describing it as sickening. According to him, instead of using religion to forge national development, preachers make provocative statements without caution. Kaigama stated this in his homily Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper