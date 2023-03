The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday ordered the forfeiture of seven properties, three vehicles and $50,000 belonging to the National President of the Maize Growers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria, Prof. Uche Edwin. Justice Tijjani Ringim made an order for the temporary forfeiture of the properties to the Federal Government following an Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper