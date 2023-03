accuses minister of delaying process The Governing Board of the National Hospital, Abuja has petitioned the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to intervene in the appointment of a new Chief Medical Director for the hospital. The letter obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday, dated March 10, 2023, was titled, Appointment of Chief Medical Director/CEO Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper