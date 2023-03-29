China-Exim bank declines to grant FG $22.8bn loan

By
Headliners
-
2



as Reps approve $973m borrowing from China Development Bank extend 2022 capital budgets lifespan till June questions reecho on dangerous clause in intl commercial agreements The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, approved the the Federal Governments request to borrow $973,474,971.38 from China Development Bank. This is coming on the heels of China-Exim Banks decline of Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR