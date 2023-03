The President-elect, Bola Tinubu. has nominated Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, and a financial expert, Wale Edun, into the Presidential Transition Council. While Bagudu is a serving governor, Edun served as Finance Commissioner in Lagos State during the administration of Tinubu. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the PTC, Boss Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper