The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, granted bail to a journalist and publisher of an online news outlet, CrossRiverWatch, Agba Jalingo, to the tune of N500,000, with one surety in like sum. Jalingo was accused of defaming Elizabeth Ayade, wife of Frank Ayade, who is the brother of Cross River State governor, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper