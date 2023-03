The Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology has said it will carry out a survey of food facilities in five local government areas of Lagos State. The LGAs where the survey will be conducted include Surulere, Agege, Apapa, Ikorodu and Ikeja. This was disclosed by the councils Registrar, Mrs Veronica Eze, during a sensitisation Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper