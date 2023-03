says interim govt plotters daydreaming The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, on Thursday, in Abuja, said an interim government to allegedly thwart the inauguration of Bola Tinubu would not work under the watch of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.). Lalong said this shortly after an audience with the President Buhari at Aso Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper