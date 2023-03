The launch of Xiaomis Redmi Note 12 Series in Nigeria was a highly anticipated event, and it certainly did not disappoint. Hosted by Popular Voice coach and Host, Benneth Ogbeiwi, the launch event was attended by a range of guests, including Xiaomi retail and channel partners, tech influencers like Miss Techy, Eric Okafor and Valor Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper