JUST IN: PDP reverses Anyim, Fayose, others suspension

By
Headliners
-
1



The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday reviewed and reverses the suspensions of some of its chieftains. The members whose suspension was lifted include former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, Dr. Aslam Aliyu, and H.E Ibrahim Shema.



Source: Punch Newspaper

