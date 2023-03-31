Rivers varsity gets NUC accreditation for 24 courses

By
Headliners
-
1



The management of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, has revealed that the institution has obtained full accreditation from the National Universities Commission for all 24 programmes submitted for the exercise. The Vice Chancellor, Prof Nlerum Okogbule, stated this at a media briefing to announce the commencement of academic activities in the satellite campuses Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR