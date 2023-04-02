Pictorial: Tanker explodes after colliding with SUV on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A petrol-laden tanker on Sunday exploded after it had a collision with a sport utility vehicle on the Longbridge area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. PUNCH Metro gathered that the incident happened around 4:30 pm. No casualty was however recorded as the occupants escaped unhurt. A team of emergency responders are currently at the scene. See Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
