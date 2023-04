A mother, Mrs Chika Omesi, is protesting against the suspension and expulsion of her child, Chiamaka Omesi, from Mater Amabilis Secondary School, Umuoji, Anambra State, over a post she made on the schools Facebook wall. Omesi, an indigene of Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, lamented that her 15-year-old daughter in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper