Tragedy struck on Sunday when a yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed oganienugu community in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State and killed several villagers. It was gathered that the hoodlums entered the village in the middle of the night on Sunday and started shoot sporadically and indiscriminately. Our Correspondent also gathered that the ward Chairman Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Gunmen kill APC ward chairman, villagers in Kogicommunity