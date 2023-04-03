The Kano State Executive Council has approved the formation of a 17-member Transition Committee for the handing over of baton to the incoming administration. This was revealed by the state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Mallam Muhammad Garba. The EC also approved a 100-member sub-committee to be drawn from various ministries, departments and agencies. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
May 29: Kano sets up 17-member transition committee