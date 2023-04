No fewer than 500 women-Ied households that are victims of flood disasters are to benefit from the Integrated Basic Needs Assistance by the MALALA Fund programmes. Founded by student and Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai, Malala Fund invests in girls education. The Program Officer of MALALA Fund in Nigeria, Maryam Danburam, announced the gesture on Tuesday Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper