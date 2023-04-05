Russia summons French diplomat over Ukraine atrocity claims

Russia on Tuesday said it had summoned Frances charge daffaires in Moscow to protest false publications by the French embassy about alleged atrocities in Ukraine blamed on the Russian army. Moscow strongly protested against the statements published by the embassy on social media, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. It is categorically unacceptable Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

