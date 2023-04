Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has said his recent interview with Channels Television was misrepresented, thereby rendering his remarks completely unrecognisable. The TV station aired the one and half-hour interview it had with Soyinka a week ago on Monday with several media houses feasting on it. However, the playwright, on Tuesday, in a statement titled, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper