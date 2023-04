Alhaja Adijat Kuburat, the mother of Fuji music star, Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma, has died. Pasuma announced this in a post via his verified Instagram page. My jewel, I will miss you forever! Words fail me. Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven, Pasuma wrote Thursday, posting his picture Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper