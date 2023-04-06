NCAA appoints firm for monitoring illegal high structures





The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has appointed Zilcotech International Limited as a consultant for the monitoring of the illegal erection of high structures nationwide. NCAA noted that this was in line with section 35(h) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022; and Parts 12.1.7.1.3.1, 12.1.7.1.2 (2) and 12.1.7.1.6 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, (Nig. CARS)







Source: Punch Newspaper