Brain drain: Reps propose compulsory five-year service for medical workers

By
Headliners
-
2



The House of Representatives has passed for second reading, a Medical and Dental Practitioners Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to make it compulsory for graduates in medical and dental fields to render services within Nigeria for five years before being granted full license. Sponsor of the motion, Ganiyu Johnson (APC/Lagos) said the move was Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR