Group demands arrest of interim government agitators

By
Headliners
-
2



The South-West zone of the National Councilors Forum of Nigeria has called for the arrest of protesters who approached the Defence Headquarters to call on the military to take over governance in Nigeria. The group also condemned those promoting unholy and uncivil activities in the country and furnishing the international community with mischievous representations of Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR