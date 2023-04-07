Harvest Plus Nigeria in collaboration with the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics and Lake Chad Research Institute has produced two iron-rich millet varieties christened as Jirani and Chakti. The country director, Harvest Plus Nigeria, Dr. Yusuf Dollah, made the disclosure on Thursday in Kano at a news conference on the newly released Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Group unveils iron-enriched millet, urges farmers to embrace variety