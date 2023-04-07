The Enforcement Team of Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, alongside members of Lagos State Task Force, have arrested three persons comprising two site supervisors of a building located at No. 5, Eromosele Street, Parkview Estate Ikoyi for allegedly violating the states Physical Planning Permit Law. A statement by LASPPPA gave the names of the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Lagos arrests three, seals filling station over permit breach