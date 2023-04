Playwright, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has described the Obidient movement as one of the most repulsive, off-putting concoctions he ever encountered in any political arena. Obidients is a term describing supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who contested the February 25 presidential election. The elder statesman spoke in a statement on Friday titled, Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper