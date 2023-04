Exactly 20 days after the governorship election was held in Ogun State, the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, has filed a petition before the Election Petitions Tribunal, seeking an order declaring him as the winner of the election. The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper