The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday, in Abuja, said the outcome of the February 25 and March 18 elections was proof that voters had awoken to their power, hence, politics would no longer be business as usual. No one should underrate the Nigerian voter anymore. Politics will be more difficult, henceforth, Buhari Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper