The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Sunday, described late jurist and former Attorney-General of the Federation, Bola Ajibola, as a patriotic Nigerian whose contributions to the advancement of humanity would outlive him. His contributions to the development of our legal system cannot be overstated. His patriotic inclinations, integrity and passion for service and Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper