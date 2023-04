Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 43-year-old man, Hassan Yusuf, for allegedly setting the apartment of his ex-lover, Busayo Falola, ablaze. The suspect reportedly burnt down the whole building situated at no 127, old Schorlar Palace Igan road Ago-Iwoye in the Ijebu-North Local Government Area of the state to protest the ex-lovers Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper