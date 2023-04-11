CAN commends Peak Milk for apologising over offensive Easter advert

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Tuesday commended FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, maker of Peak Milk, for taking responsibility and issuing a public apology following its controversial Good Friday advert. The PUNCH reports that CAN described the advertisement as insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable. The advert CAN complained about has the photograph of Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

