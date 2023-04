The National Emergency Management Agency says it has received 104 stranded Nigerians from NDjamena, Chad Republic at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano. The Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office of the Agency, Dr Nuradeen Abdullahi, stated this while receiving the returnees on Tuesday in Kano. Represented by Suleiman Saad-Abubakar, Head of Human Resources, NEMA Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper