withdraws picture, pledges it wont happen again The management of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, manufacturers of Peak Milk, has apologised to the Christian Association of Nigeria for using the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote their product on Good Friday, saying the social media advertisement has been withdrawn. While acknowledging the sensitivity Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today JUST IN: Peak Milk apologises to CAN over offensive Easter advert