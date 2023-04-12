Stolen crude: Lawmaker threatens legal action against whistleblowers





The Mark Gbillah-led Ad Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives, probing the stolen of 48 million barrels of crude oil, has threatened to take legal action against members of the George Uboh-led Whistleblowers Network over spurious allegations against the committee. George Uboh-led Whistleblowers Network had in the early hours of Tuesday in Abuja, stormed Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper