Gunmen, suspected to be Fulani, have abducted a resident identified as Mohammed Jubril in Ago Igbira settlement in Osun State. According to a resident of the village, who pleaded anonymity for fear of harassment, the 30-year-old Jubril was abducted by about eight men carrying weapons in the early hours of Wednesday, who whisked him Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper