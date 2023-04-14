Aviation workers plan strike over minimum wage, others

By
Headliners
-
2



Aviation workers unions have threatened to withdraw their services over the refusal of the Federal Government to release the reviewed condition of service negotiated over seven years ago. Other grievances include the non-implementation of the National Minimum Wage consequential adjustments and arrears for workers of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency since 2019. The union also rejected Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR