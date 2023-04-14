The objectification of women and the sexualisation of children in skits in recent times is a worrisome developing trend, the Centre for Accountability and Public Participation has lamented. The Civil Society Organisation noted that skits containing such harmful and repulsive storylines perpetuate dangerous stereotypes that validate the exploitation of vulnerable individuals. It also foresters Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Stop sexualising women, children, CSO urges skit makers