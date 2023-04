A member of the media committee in the Aishatu Binani Governorship Campaign Organisation, Martins Dickson, tells HINDI LIVINUS why Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, who is also the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, should not celebrate yet despite leading with over 30,000 votes The Peoples Democratic Party alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission was compromised Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper