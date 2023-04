The management of the National Youth Service Corp has dissociated itself from the case of an arraigned corp member, Ukanwa Ikechukwu. The PUNCH reports that Ikechukwu was on Friday, arraigned in an Iyaganku Magistrate Court in Oyo State for allegedly swindling a police officer of N235,000. However, the NYSC in a statement Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper