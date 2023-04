The supplementary election in Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, Rivers State, on Saturday, suffered high voter aparthy. Our correspondent who visited some wards and polling units reports that only a handful of voters were seen. At the St Andrews Primary School in Diobu, Port Harcourt, Ward 11, Unit 24, as at 9:44am only six voters Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper