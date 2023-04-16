Bayelsa APC gov aspirant rejects primary result, vows toseekredress





An aggrieved governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State, Festus Daumiebi, has rejected the outcome of the partys primary election for the November 11 governorship poll. Timipre Sylva, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, emerged as the APC governorship candidate after he defeated Daumiebi and four other contenders in the exercise Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper