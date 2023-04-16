JUST IN: Again, gunmen invade Southern Kaduna community, kill 20

Some gunmen on Saturday night invaded the Sankwab community of the Atyap Chiefdom of Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing no fewer than twenty villagers. Several houses were also razed while properties valued in millions of naira were destroyed by the hoodlums, who stormed the community in a commando-like style. The Kaduna State Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
