UN chief demands justice without delay for staff deaths in Sudan

By
Headliners
-
32



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned clashes in Sudan that have left dozens of civilians dead including three workers for the global bodys food agency, demanding swift justice over the killings. Guterres strongly condemn the deaths and injuries of civilians, including the death of three staff members of the World Food Programme Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR