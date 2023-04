The Concerned Nigeria Immigration Stakeholders, on Sunday, urged the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), not to extend the tenure of the acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Isa Idris. They warned that such a move could spark internal disputes that may snowball into full-blown protests by the services personnel. In an open letter Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper