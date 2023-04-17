The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party winners of the supplementary elections held in two federal constituencies in Rivers State. The PDP candidate for Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Dunameme Dekor and the candidate for the Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, Blessing Amadi, were declared winners respectively by the Returning Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today INEC declares PDP winners of supplementary elections in Rivers