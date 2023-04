A couple, whose names could not be immediately ascertained, had been abducted along Osogbo/Iragbiji Road by some unknown gunmen. The victims were said to have been abducted in the early hours of Saturday while travelling on a motorcycle along the road. A resident of Kelebe, a community located along Osogbo/Iragbiji Road, simply identified as Sanya, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper