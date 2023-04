The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has described the schedule of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, as a very tight one. He added that Tinubu stays awake at night to do his best work. Fashola, a former governor of Lagos State, disclosed this while speaking on Channels TV on Sunday. The current two-term Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper