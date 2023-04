The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Sunday, said several allegations levelled against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, were unproven. This is as he also said that despite the allegations and several controversies, governance was not about sainthood but a proven record of performance. He said if the allegations hold water, Nigerians would have Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper