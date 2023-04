The money laundering trial of a former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Professor Dibu Ojerinde, alongside his four children accused of diverting about 6billion fund, comes up tomorrow, Wednesday, April 19, at Justice Ekwos Court, Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja. An impeccable source at theIndependent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commissionconfirmed Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper